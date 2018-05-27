Opioids found in Nebraska bust are enough to kill more than 26 million
Drug Enforcement Administration agents have determined that 118 pounds of narcotics that were recently found by the Nebraska State Patrol during a traffic stop of a semi-truck near the city of Kearney, is fentanyl. That makes it one of the biggest busts in U.S. history.

Fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid, is more than 30 times as potent as heroin. The DEA says a two-milligram dose could be fatal.

According to several media outlets, the Nebraska bust is enough to kill 26,760,000 people. Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc says the seized drugs have a street value of around $20 million.

The truck’s driver and passenger are facing drug-related charges and are being held in lieu of $100,000 bond as they await a June 20 court appearance.

