Oprah Changes Royal Wedding Dress to Avoid Major Faux Pas

Deciding an outfit for a wedding can be stressful for anyone, let alone making a decision on what to wear to the Royal Wedding.

Oprah Winfrey decided to make an outfit swap after realizing her original dress may toe the line of reserving the color white for the bride.

Oprah’s original outfit was beige, and worrying the color may photograph “too white” she opted for a shade of pink instead.

Do you have a hard time dressing for weddings? Have you ever accidentally worn something that you later realized was a faux pas?