Oprah joins CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ as a special contributor

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has a new gig, starting this Sunday, she’ll appear as a special contributor on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

“She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for ’60 Minutes,” said the news magazine’s executive producer Jeff Fager. Winfrey’s collaboration coincides with the storied program’s 50th season. Winfrey called 60 Minutes the “bastion of journalistic storytelling.” She added: “At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

60 Minutes airs Sunday, Sept. 24, on CBS at 7 p.m.