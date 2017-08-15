Oprah reveals why marriage to Stedman would have been a bad idea.

For years, people have always asked why Oprah Winfrey never married her long-time partner Stedman Graham. Now we apparently have the answer.

“Nobody believes it, but it’s true. The only time I brought it up was when I said to Stedman, ‘What would have happened if we had actually gotten married?’” she recalled in an interview with Vogue.

Oprah maintains that the two wouldn’t be together had they tried to get married. “We would not have stayed together, because marriage requires a different way of being in this world.”

