Oprah Spent the Day with Meghan Markle’s Mom–Doria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal wedding brought more than just the bride and groom together. The nuptials created a budding friendship between Oprah Winfrey and Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. Winfrey shared in a recent interview that Ragland spent an afternoon with her at her home before the royal event and the ladies recently had a fun day when Ragland went to her home for yoga.

Winfrey said in the interview, “The story was that Meghan’s mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts,” Winfrey shared. “You know what the gifts were? First of all, she’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.’ So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch.” Winfrey said she had given Markle’s mom kumquats.

“She said, ‘I love kumquats,’ and I said, ‘I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?’ So it was a basket of kumquats, people,” Winfrey said. She continued, “For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I’m trying to bribe her for an interview—they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!”

