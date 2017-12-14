Oprah Winfrey earns a historic honor

You often wonder if there is anything left to be accomplished for Oprah Winfrey. You can scratch another item off the list.

Oprah will become the first black woman to receiver the Cecil B. DeMille Award when it is presented at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which determines the nominees for the awards show, selected the media mogul for the prestigious honor ahead of the ceremony in January.

Winfrey is the first black woman to receive the honor, and the 15th woman since the award was initially handed out in 1952.

Is Oprah sometimes forgotten when we consider some of the most influential people to ever work in media?

Watch The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, live on Sunday, January 7 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on NBC.