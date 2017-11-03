Oprah’s Out With Her Favorite Things!

Oprah has released her annual holiday list of her “Favorite Things” . . . and if you bought all 102 items on it, you’d be shelling out $13,400. On the high end of the list is a $2,000, 55-inch Samsung TV, and a $1,200 2-gear bike from Martone Cycling. The least expensive items on the list are earbud cases for as little as $10, reading sunglasses for $22, and Crema da Mano Luxe hand cream for $20. Oprah’s also using this year’s list to sell her new book “The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights From Super Soul Conversations”. That’ll cost you $28. Or how about your own pizza oven, for $150. One of the more interesting gifts this year is an olive tree for a mere $53. Oprah says, quote, “Yes, I have olive trees in my bedroom . . . A tree is a forever gift. It’s sunshine and earth and water, and it just grows better with time.”