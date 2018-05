What’s up with Oreo Cookies? The company is coming out with 3 news flavors, none of which we find appealing! There are Cherry Cola Oreos, which have a cherry-cola flavored creme filling with little popping candies. The Pina Colada Oreos have a coconut and pineapple flavored creme, and will come in Oreo Thins form. The Kettle Corn Oreos will have a buttery kettle corn taste with little puffed pieces in them. And these were all voted on by Oreo lovers! Are you excited about any of these flavors?