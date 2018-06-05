Oreo Unveils 5 New Flavors—Including Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Strawberry Shortcake

Oreo has so many flavors it can be hard to keep up but with the release of five new flavors that debuted at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, the new flavors will be hard miss.

Getting a permanent spot on the Oreo roster is Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Pistachio Creme. These flavors will hit store shelves on June 4th.

Other new flavors making a limited appearance on store shelves include Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake, Rocky Road, and Peppermint Bark which will be released later in 2018.

If you’re a fan of the fireworks Oreos then you’re in luck as the chocolate cookie with popping candy in the cream will make a comeback just in time for your 4th of July BBQ.

Which new Oreo flavor are you anxious to try?