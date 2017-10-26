Oreo will pay you $50,000 if you guess its new mystery flavor

The new Mystery Oreos have finally hit the shelves, and milk’s favorite cookie just became my favorite cookie, too.

Sure, OREO has unveiled some surprising and unusual flavors in the past; Hot and Spicy and Peanut Butter and Jelly are among the fan favorites.

But this time around, there’s a twist: They’re asking you to name the flavor for a chance to win $50,000.

Cookie lovers across the U.S. can submit their guess on the OREO website until November 30.

If you identify the flavor correctly, your name will be entered for a chance to win the $50,000 grand prize, as well as five other $10,000 prizes.

Need a hint? So far, fans have said the cookies taste like a “fruity” cereal such as Fruity Pebbles or Fruit Loops.

