SWAT team members in Orlando are negotiating with a man holding four children hostage at an apartment complex this morning after a police involved shooting according to Orlando police.

The standoff began late last night after police attempted to make a domestic violence arrest at the Westbrook Apartments near Kirkman Road and Florida’s Turnpike.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina reports there was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect in which one of the officers was injured.

He says the officer underwent surgery at Orlando Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Mina says the children being held hostage range in age from one to 12 and at least some of them are the gunman’s own kids.

BREAKING: Orlando Police say an officer was shot at an apartment complex after responding to a domestic violence call. https://t.co/drghoaJY71 — Fox 35 News (@Fox35News) June 11, 2018

The post Orlando Officer Shot, SWAT Standoff With Shooter Holding Four Children appeared first on 850 WFTL.