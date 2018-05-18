Orlando Parrot Drives Family Crazy by Talking To Alexa

An African grey Congo parrot in Orlando has learned to use Alexa and is driving the family crazy.

The parrot named Petra learned to operate Alexa’s Echo smart speaker and uses it to turn on and off the lights at all hours in the Orlando home.

The clever bird orders Alexa tells Alexa what to do and when the device obeys, Petra tells the virtual assistant, “I love you.”

Petra’s owner says the four-year-old parrot can speak over 300 words.

