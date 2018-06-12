Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the hostage situation involving four young children had a very sad and tragic ending…they are all dead, shot by their own father.

#BREAKING: Suspect and 4 children dead after 24-hour hostage standoff in Orlando https://t.co/rS7DKN77jI #fox5dc — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) June 12, 2018

Mina announced late last night that Gary Lindsey Junior shot and killed his own children, ranging in age from one to eleven, before taking his own life.

A standoff began late Sunday night when police say Lindsey shot and critically wounded an officer as they attempted to make a domestic violence arrest at his apartment near Universal Orlando Resort.

Orlando and Orange County SWAT team negotiators spent more than 20 hours attempting to bring about a peaceful resolution.

The post Orlando Police: Suspect Kills Four Children and Self appeared first on 850 WFTL.