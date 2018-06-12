Orlando Police: Suspect Kills Four Children and Self
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says the hostage situation involving four young children had a very sad and tragic ending…they are all dead, shot by their own father.

Mina announced late last night that Gary Lindsey Junior shot and killed his own children, ranging in age from one to eleven, before taking his own life.

A standoff began late Sunday night when police say Lindsey shot and critically wounded an officer as they attempted to make a domestic violence arrest at his apartment near Universal Orlando Resort.

Orlando and Orange County SWAT team negotiators spent more than 20 hours attempting to bring about a peaceful resolution.

The post Orlando Police: Suspect Kills Four Children and Self appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The News You Need To Know A Minute 6/12/18 Trump, Kim Jong Un Sign ‘Comprehensive’ Document in which North Korea Agrees to ‘Complete Denuclearization’ Win a Getaway to Waldorf Astoria Orlando! WATCH: Historic Meeting President Trump With Kim Jong Un Win a Getaway to Waldorf Astoria Orlando! Three Local Police Officers Arrested for Framing Teen
Comments