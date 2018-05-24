Out-of-Her Mind Delray Mother Baker Acted After Police Rescue Kids From Ledge

An out-of-her mind Delray Beach mother is getting mental health treatment after police say she put her kids in danger while she was high on drugs.

Delray Beach Police this weekend rescued the 23-year-old woman and her two young children from second-story ledge on the roof of a townhouse in Delray Beach.

The 23-year-old woman told police she took Molly, the pure powder form of ecstasy, which caused her to hallucinate.

Police say she’s the mother was Baker Acted and could face criminal charges once released. The children, aged 1 and 3, are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

