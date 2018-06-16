According to Volusia County Beach Safety officials, more than 1,000 people were stung by jellyfish over a 4-day period in Florida.

Wednesday, Tammy Malphurs, a spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety, told reporters that a total of 1,193 people had been treated for jellyfish stings in the central Florida area.

Last Saturday, lifeguards reportedly treated 107 people for stings, and 523 people on Sunday.

On Monday 180 more people required assistance for jellyfish stings, Tuesday brought an additional 190, with 193 treated on Wednesday.

In this case, Moon jellyfish are mainly to blame for the stings, which have been non-life threatening thus far.

The post Over 1,000 FL beachgoers stung by jellyfish in less than a week appeared first on 850 WFTL.