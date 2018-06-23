Over 500 unaccompanied migrant minors released to family sponsors in PBC

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 519 unaccompanied minors were released to a sponsor living in Palm Beach County from October to 2017 to April 2018.

“When a child who is not accompanied by a parent or legal guardian is apprehended by immigration authorities, the child is transferred to the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in HHS’ Administration for Children and Families. HHS’ primary legal authority is to temporarily house, feed, provide medical care and then safely release UAC to sponsors (usually family members), while they await immigration proceedings.

Sponsors are adults who are suitable to provide for the child’s physical and mental well-being and have not engaged in any activity that would indicate a potential risk to the child. All sponsors must pass a background check. The sponsor must agree to ensure the child’s presence at all future immigration proceedings. They also must agree to ensure the minor reports to ICE for removal from the United States if an immigration judge issues a removal order or voluntary departure order.”

Palm Beach County currently ranks first in the state for the number of unaccompanied minors released to sponsors in the last seven months.

Most of the sponsors are family members of the unaccompanied children, according to CBS12.

Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores told CBS12 that he has a lot of questions surrounding Palm Beach County’s rank on this chart.

“We have more than Miami,” Flores said. “To me, that is extraordinary. So why are we getting more than any other community?”

Mayor Joel was reportedly unaware of this blaming the “gap in communication between the federal government and local government.

Additionally, the Mayor said he will begin the process of working with federal lawmakers in hopes of identifying those children.

“Hopefully we can start working with the federal government to make sure we are providing the proper services,” said Flores.

