Owners of Van Gogh “Starry Night” Inspired Home Win Battle with Mount Dora

Is is art or graffiti?

An artistic house in Mount Dora can keep its “Starry Night” Van Gogh paint scheme.

The city of Mount Dora and the homeowners have reached a settlement that will be voted on by the city council today.

The owners painted it in a pattern inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night, but the city complained it violated their code.

A federal lawsuit claimed the city was violating the family’s First Amendment rights, and as part of the settlement the paint job can remain.

A Florida couple who painted their home to look like Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” refuses to back down from City Hall—and it may prove quite costly. https://t.co/Pbrj0z9weO pic.twitter.com/fPa9Gm8o35 — ABC News (@ABC) February 3, 2018

