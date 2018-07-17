Owners of Van Gogh “Starry Night” Inspired Home Win Battle with Mount Dora
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Is is art or graffiti?
An artistic house in Mount Dora can keep its “Starry Night” Van Gogh paint scheme.

The city of Mount Dora and the homeowners have reached a settlement that will be voted on by the city council today.
The owners painted it in a pattern inspired by Van Gogh’s Starry Night, but the city complained it violated their code.
A federal lawsuit claimed the city was violating the family’s First Amendment rights, and as part of the settlement the paint job can remain.

