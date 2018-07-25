Households in Palm Beach and Broward counties who lost trees due to the citrus canker epidemic will be compensated by the state beginning this October, after a nearly 15-year-long legal and political battle.

The state of Florida released more than $52 million last week to attorneys who are representing around 85,000 households in the two counties. The money, excluding legal fees and costs, will be distributed to all households whose healthy citrus trees were involuntarily destroyed due to being located within 1,900 feet of infected trees.

The exact amount to be given to each household will be based on the number, condition and size of the trees that were destroyed. Affected homeowners do not need to take any action to receive their checks, as attorneys will use state records to distribute the funds.

According to Robert Gilbert, the homeowners’ lead attorney, “I’m extremely pleased that we’ve finally received the long-overdue payment from the state of the amounts awarded to Broward and Palm Beach homeowners whose healthy residential citrus trees were destroyed by the Department of Agriculture more than 15 years ago under the failed citrus canker eradication program.”

At the time the Department of Agriculture began the eradication campaign in 2000, many homeowners felt that it imposed on their property rights and that it destroyed trees that they loved solely for the state’s benefit.

Eventually, the state decided that the canker, which is spread through rain and wind, had become so widespread that it was impossible to completely remove it.

The post Palm Beach, Broward Homes Affected by Citrus Canker to Receive Compensation appeared first on 850 WFTL.