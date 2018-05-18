Palm Beach County Deputy Suspended Again for Controversial Social Media Post

A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Department has been suspended for the second time, due to his controversial social media post.

Deputy Jason Van Dusen has been suspended with pay for nearly three months after a private investigator found several controversial comments made about those of other races, racial memes, and a disturbing photo of Dusen.

In the recent discovery, private investigator Everett Stern of Tactical Rabbit found Van Dusen made a social media post regarding the 2015 shooting in San Bernadino, saying “We have more of a Muslim problem than a gun problem.”

The investigator reported Van Dusen to the sheriff’s department who then conducted their own investigation which resulted in the suspension.

However, this is not Van Dusen’s first time being suspended for his controversial post. In 2014, Van Dusen was suspended after he posted a photo of himself in uniform, smoking a cigar, while standing over two bodies. The post’s caption read “Taking a break after two shootings tonight.”

Stern said he found it disturbing that the deputy would be celebrating shootings.

Van Dusen also reportedly posted a meme of former first lady, Michelle Obama as an ape.

When Stern reported Van Dusen to the authorities, the sheriff’s department conducted their own investigation and found that Van Dusen’s actions violated their conduct policy but did not find that the posts were racist. Van Dusen was then suspended for just two days with pay.

Stern says he’s concerned about Van Dusen’s behavior and that he definitely thinks it’s a public safety issue:

“I absolutely think it is a public safety issue, and that’s why we are making such a big deal about this,” Stern said. “I think it is very important that Palm Beach County residents realize that this person could be the guy pulling you over on the side of the road.”

After this second offense, it is being asked that Van Dusen is removed permanently from his position.

The union has requested a pre-disciplinary hearing, which will take place May 23rd.

