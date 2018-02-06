Palm Beach County Nude Beach Possible by Spring

A nude beach may be coming to Palm Beach County as soon as April.

Karl Dickey, nude beach proponent is executive director of Palm Beach Naturists.

The grassroots group believes they’ve found a loophole to make it happen.

Based on that, Dickey wants a nude beach in Palm Beach County.

While the exact beach has not been named, three possible clothing optional sites are being considered by the Palm Beach Naturists.

They are asking that only a portion of one of the 11 county-owned beaches should be designated as clothing optional.

His group is giving the county commission until April 20 to do this.

“If they choose not to, then in May we will do it ourselves, we will designate a beach on our own,” Dickey said.

Dickey says it a peaceful, non-sexual, family-oriented activity and there will be plenty of warning signs posted so no one is surprised.

“We’ll make sure it’s as isolated as possible. We’re not interested in people stumbling upon us in any way,” Dickey said.

