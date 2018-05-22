Palm Beach County Schools Gear Up for Back-Up Officers

Palm Beach County schools will be calling in back-up to meet the mandate of a new Florida law designed to bolster school safety by beefing up on security.

A district memo just sent to school principals claims the district is supposedly negotiating with the sheriff’s office to have law enforcement on every school campus by next year.

It’s still not clear whether the officers or deputies will be specially trained and how much this will cost taxpayers.

