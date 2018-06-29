Palm Beach Restaurant Manager Gets to Stay in Country, For Now
By 850 WFTL
Jun 29, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Javier Gonzalez’s attorney won a temporary stay from his mandatory deportation back to Mexico. Attorney Richard Hujber, unexpectedly showed at Javier’s work, Pizza Al Fresco on Palm Beach, where he is a manager and gave him the good news yesterday.
Javier still has the ankle monitor on that immigration authorities gave him, originally to ensure that he would buy a one-way ticket to Mexico July 3.
He can now cancel it that reservation and stay with his three daughters and American wife in South Florida…for now.

Gonzalez came to Florida from Mexico as a teenager. He was deported and reentered the country illegally. No he is facing mandatory deportation.
His attorney Richard Hujber will join jen and bill this morning at 8:05

