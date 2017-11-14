The Pants We ALL Need For Thanksgiving

Stove Top is selling stretchy pants for Thanksgiving as a publicity stunt. Basically they’re unisex maternity pants, with an elastic waist so you can stuff yourself and still be comfortable at the table. And the commercial is pretty amazing. Stove Top stuffing just launched a brand new product called Thanksgiving Dinner Pants. They’ve got a big expandable waistband and, basically, they look like maternity pants. But they’re not for people who are pregnant, just gorging. They’re selling them at ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com for $20 with free shipping. You should grab some quick before they sell out.