Papa John’s founder resigns after using racial slur on conference call

Thursday, the pizza chain founder John Schnatter stepped down as chairman after using racial slurs in a conference call about public relations disasters.

Schnatter previously made headlines for criticizing NFL national anthem protests in January and was reportedly forced to resign as CEO after pulling Papa John’s sponsorship blaming protesting players for a drop in sales.

Schnatter has apologized for using the racial slur on Wednesday.

“Regardless of the context. I apologize. Simply stated racism has no place here in our society,” wrote “Papa John” Schnatter.

The scandal caused Papa John’s shares to plummet to a 12-month low.

However, they have reportedly rebounded following Schnatter’s resignation.

