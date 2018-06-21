Parents, are you ready for school to start already?

Summer is here, and for the kids, it’s the best time of the year – no school! WOOOO! Parents, on the other hand, can no longer send their children off to school and they need to find other ways to keep them busy, without breaking the bank.

For some parents, this isn’t a problem. But for a lot of parents, it only takes a few days for them to be totally fed up with their kid’s vacation.

A new study examining 2,000 parents found that after about 13 days, parents want summer to end. HA! So quick!

When my son Hunter was younger, he went to all kind of great camps every week. Something different and fun all through the summer. Then he had his Wisconsin trip to my parents house for a few weeks where he was in heaven!

I can understand how the pressure to keep the little ones entertained for about two months can take its toll on a parent and the study shows that they are over it after about two weeks.

How do you keep the kids busy over summer break?