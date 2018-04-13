Parents of infant taken by Miccosukee Tribe file lawsuit against Tribe and Hospital

Friday, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson, the parents of a baby who was taken and then later returned by the Miccosukee tribe filed a lawsuit against tribal members and employees as well as Baptist Hospital for allowing the “armed kidnapping” of the child “out of the arms of her mother.



(Video of the family’s attorney and child’s parents discussing the lawsuit and the trauma left by the alleged kidnapping incident.)

They claim the hospital was negligent in allowing the infant to be discharged.

Baby Ingrid Johnson’s story went viral after Miccosukee, tribal police seized the newborn from her Indian mother at a Miami hospital on March. 18.

The tribal police were acting on a court order signed by a tribal judge granting custody to the baby’s grandmother, claiming that the mother had abused her other grandchildren.

However, the baby’s mother claims her mother Betty Osceola used a Miccosukee tribal judge to get custody of the baby because Osceola did not approve of the fact that the baby’s father is white and did not want him to be part of the child’s life.

The infant was returned to her parents four days later after immense pressure from Florida officials.

The civil lawsuit is filed on behalf of the father Justin Johnson who is seeking damages for the emotional distress caused to baby Ingrid and her parents during the ordeal.

