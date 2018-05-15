Parents of Two Murdered Parkland Students Running For Broward School Board

Two parents of 14-year-old girls gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are announcing their candidacy for two seats on the Broward County School Board today.

Lori Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, and Ryan Petty’s daughter, Alaina, were among the 17 people killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting on the Parkland campus.

They say they’re running to honor their children and to help prevent another similar tragedy in the future.

Alhadeff is running for a seat based in Parkland held by school board member Abby Freedman. Petty is filing for a countywide at-large seat currently held by a Scott appointee, Donna Korn.

Both candidates refrained from specifically criticizing the school board incumbents they might challenge.

They also did not mention the name of the Broward school Superintendent Robert Runcie, who has been under fire for stonewalling the release of public information and reportedly releasing false and misleading statements about the shooter as well as the district’s discipline policies regarding the Promise Program.

Alhadeff attended a public meeting concerning the Promise Program and found it “confusing” and “not very specific.”

The Broward school district is the nation’s sixth largest and second-largest in Florida behind Miami-Dade.

The parents turned school board candidates say they want to bring more “accountability and transparency” to the board.

Neither blamed the PROMISE program for the school shooting, but Petty says the horrific shooting at MSD made him realize just how unsafe schools might be.

