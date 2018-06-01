Parkland Drama Teacher to Receive Tony Award

A Parkland drama teacher who saved students’ lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day during the mass shooting is being honored with a special Tony Award.

The Tony Awards announced Thursday that Melody Herzfeld will be awarded the Excellence in Theatre Education Award at the 72nd annual ceremony.

We’re honored to name Melody Herzfeld of Parkland, FL the recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Theatre Education Award, presented by @CarnegieMellon. #ApplaudMyTeacher Photo: Ian Witlen @theCameraClicks https://t.co/HHtzE5BfhM pic.twitter.com/oQNWeXPdtf — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) May 31, 2018

The Tony awards ceremony is set for June 10th in New York City.

Herzfeld barricaded more than 60 students into a small classroom during the February 14th shooting at the school.

Several of her drama students have played significant roles in organizing the March for Our Lives demonstration and other events promoting gun reform in the wake of the shooting.

The Tonys and Carnegie Mellon University hand out the award every year to recognize theater teachers K-12 who make an impact on students’ lives.

