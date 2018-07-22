Parkland father’s shooter turns himself in to police
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 22, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Broward County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrone Fields Jr on Friday for allegedly robbing and murdering Ayub Ali.

The 19-year-old turned himself in after authorities had surveillance footage of him robbing and Shooting 61-year-old Ayub Ali.
According to deputies, Fields entered a local food store on Tuesday where the robbery and murder happened.
Deputies received a numerous amount of tips and were lead to an associate of fields who encouraged him to turn himself in to authorities.

Fields is being charged with murder and robbery with a firearm. Ali was the father of 2 survivors of the Parkland shooting.

 

