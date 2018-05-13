Parkland parents and actress offer gratitude, raise funds

On the first Mother’s Day weekend since losing their children in the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, grieving moms decided to remember those they’ve lost, while using the occasion to give back to the community.

On Saturday, mothers of slain students held a “shop-in” to support businesses such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, which changed their gun sale policies as a result of the shooting.

April Schentrup, who lost her daughter Carmen, said, “It’s going to be a difficult weekend, so we wanted to change our tragedy to something positive. And we thought this was just one way to do that.”

Meanwhile, at a separate event, Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the school, held a fundraiser for a playground that will include a memorial wall for the victims.

“I’m going to build the most magnificent playground you’ve ever seen in honor of my daughter,” he said. Pollack, who has raised $300,000 for the playground, had actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, from the HBO series The Sopranos, host his event. Meadow Pollack was named after Sigler’s series character, Meadow Soprano.

According to Sigler, “When you witness the tragedy they had to go through, you want to be involved and you want to feel like you can offer anything. By sharing the namesake with this beautiful soul that was lost makes a difference and I’m happy to be here.”

The playground will include water features to help keep cool, as well as pink, which was Meadow’s favorite color.

Despite Saturday’s focus on the playground, Andrew Pollack adds, “We are going to pull together as the great country and nation that we are and work on making our school safe. I really feel that my daughter’s death, what we’ve been working on, won’t be in vain.”

