Parkland Shooter Back in Court

Accused Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz is expected to make his second appearance in court Friday afternoon. The move is expected to establish an initial trial date as prosecutors also try to move forward with the death penalty.

Cruz’ public defender says he plans to waive his right to a speedy trial which means the courts have more than 175 to issue to an initial court date. He also said that his client would plead guilty to the charges if he was guaranteed a sentence of life without parole instead of the death penalty.

The 19-year-old has been charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 14th shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where he killed 17 people.

Watch the trial live here.

