Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Back in Court
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

The man accused of killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas high school in February is back in court today. Nikolas Cruz and his attorneys appeared in court Monday afternoon in an effort to get prosecutors to suppress the statements Cruz made to investigators when he was taken into custody.

Attorneys for Cruz believe that if his statement were to be released to the public, it may negatively influence the jury.

To watch the trial live, click here.

