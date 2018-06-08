Attorneys for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz are asking a local judge to reconsider releasing Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz’ confession to the public.

Despite public records law and the prosecution against Nikolas Cruz who killed 17 people when he opened fire inside of the freshman building at Stoneman Douglas high school in February, Cruz’ attorneys believe the release of their client’s confession to the public could cause more harm than good to an already grieving public, according to Cruz’ attorneys:

“publication of certain portions of the statement will cause significant trauma to an already beleaguered community, impede the defendant’s constitutional right against self-incrimination, as well his right to a fair and impartial trial.”

Prosecutors, however, believe there is nothing of significance in the 12-hour video or its 200-paged transcript that should stop it’s release to the public.

Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer heard from both the prosecution and Cruz’ lawyers regarding the matter and said she will make her decision but if the video is to be released, it will not be ready by Monday.

The post Parkland Shooter’s Attorneys Ask Judge not to Release Confession appeared first on 850 WFTL.