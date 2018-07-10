Parkland Shooter’s Mom Allowed Him to Purchase Guns Despite Warnings

The MSD School Safety Commission says it has learned that school shooter Nikolas Cruz was reportedly allowed to buy a gun by his late mother though she was aware of his mental state.

The chairman of the group spoke Tuesday calling Lynda Cruz an “enabler” who interfered with her son’s treatments. The Chairman continued saying that when mental health counselors told Lynda that they did not believe it was a good idea for Nikolas to have a gun, Lynda reportedly told them “If he wants to have a gun, he could have a gun.”

Lynda died in November, just months before her 19-year-old son killed several students and facility members at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Since the massacre, law enforcement, educators, mental health personnel, legislators, parents and student victims have all come together to form a school safety commission to help curb school violence.

The commission plans to hold meets at the BB&T Center starting July 10th. Read more here.

