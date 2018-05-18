Parkland Students to Santa Fe Students: ‘We are fighting for you’

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting earlier this year are tweeting their support for the victims of the recent school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. At least 8 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

We are fighting for you. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

it’s been three months since my school was terrorized by an AR-15 on Valentine’s Day. And it breaks my heart, so much, that another high school, in Texas, has to go through what we went through. The heart wrenching after math of gun violence is pure devastation. — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018

My heart is with everyone at Santa Fe High School. No student should have to fear for their life. No student should have to run from a shooter. No student should have to bury their friends. We are here for you. — Sofie Whitney (@sofiewhitney) May 18, 2018

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town – Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

The 17-year-old gunman has since been taken into custody. Authorities have also detained another suspect for questioning.

