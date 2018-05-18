Parkland Students to Santa Fe Students: ‘We are fighting for you’
By 850 WFTL
|
May 18, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting  earlier this year are tweeting their support for the victims of the recent school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. At least 8 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School around 7:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The 17-year-old gunman has since been taken into custody. Authorities have also detained another suspect for questioning.

