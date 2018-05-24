Parkland Survivor Calls For “Die-in” at Publix To Protest Donation to NRA Supporter
By 850 WFTL
May 24, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A survivor of the MSD High School mass shooting in Parkland is calling the Publix grocery store chain an “NRA sell out.”

David Hogg plans to stage protests at two of the Lakeland chain’s supermarkets by calling for a “Die-in on Twitter.

Hogg wants protestors to lie down for 12 minutes inside both Publix stores in Parkland starting at 4 p.m. today.

Hogg says the “die-in” is in response to Publix’s reported donation of a half-million dollars to the campaign of Republican Adam Putnam for governor.

Putnam is a gun rights advocate who once referred to himself as a “proud NRA sellout.”

