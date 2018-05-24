A survivor of the MSD High School mass shooting in Parkland is calling the Publix grocery store chain an “NRA sell out.”

David Hogg plans to stage protests at two of the Lakeland chain’s supermarkets by calling for a “Die-in on Twitter.

.@Publix is a #NRASellOut

In Parkland we will have a die in the Friday (the 25th) before memorial day weekend. Starting at 4pm for 12 min inside our 2 Publix stores. Just go an lie down starting at 4. Feel free to die in with us at as many other @Publix as possible. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 23, 2018

Hogg wants protestors to lie down for 12 minutes inside both Publix stores in Parkland starting at 4 p.m. today.

David Hogg calls for ‘die-in’ protests at South Florida Publix https://t.co/6lAgxJmUiv pic.twitter.com/mK1NBmaC3M — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 24, 2018

Hogg says the “die-in” is in response to Publix’s reported donation of a half-million dollars to the campaign of Republican Adam Putnam for governor.

Putnam is a gun rights advocate who once referred to himself as a “proud NRA sellout.”

The post Parkland Survivor Calls For “Die-in” at Publix To Protest Donation to NRA Supporter appeared first on 850 WFTL.