Parrot orders gift boxes from Alexa

The downside of owning a talking parrot is their ability to say mimic what you say. Corienne Pretorius found this out when her parrot Buddy ordered something using the Amazon voice controlled Echo smart speaker. Pretorius couldn’t figure out how she ordered a set of $16 gift boxes. She ruled out her husband and son and then realized it must have been Buddy. The parrot impersonated Pretorius and told Alexa to order the items while she was out. She said she had never used the Echo to order anything. The family just used it for music or to-do lists.

Do you have an Echo or Google Home? Has it done something you didn’t want it to do?