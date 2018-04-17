Passenger Dead, Woman Nearly Ejected From Plane After Engine Failure
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 5:03 PM

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 say a window blew out and they had to pull a woman who was almost sucked out the hole back into the cabin.

The young woman was partially sucked out of the plane, according to her father, after one of the plane’s engines blew apart and forced an emergency landing.

She was held in by fellow passengers who described the scene as ‘chaotic.’

There were 149 people aboard the flight, which left LaGuardia this morning and landed in Philadelphia around 11:30 a.m.

Some passengers left the plane on crutches and at least one person was hospitalized, and photos of the aircraft show shredded and twisted metal around the engine inlet.

One fatality as a result of the emergency landing has been reported by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The post Passenger Dead, Woman Nearly Ejected From Plane After Engine Failure appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Trump says US has “started talking to North Korea directly” ahead of summit DOJ seek extension to provide Comey memos after missing deadline Starbucks to close its 8,000 U.S stores for racial-bias training – May. 29 Funeral held for Kyle Plush – the teen who tragically lost his life in minivan freak accident Woman Almost Sucked Out Window as Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia Brother of Parkland Shooter Holds Q&A for Fans on Social Media
Comments