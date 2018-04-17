Passenger Dead, Woman Nearly Ejected From Plane After Engine Failure

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 say a window blew out and they had to pull a woman who was almost sucked out the hole back into the cabin.

The young woman was partially sucked out of the plane, according to her father, after one of the plane’s engines blew apart and forced an emergency landing.

She was held in by fellow passengers who described the scene as ‘chaotic.’

There were 149 people aboard the flight, which left LaGuardia this morning and landed in Philadelphia around 11:30 a.m.

Some passengers left the plane on crutches and at least one person was hospitalized, and photos of the aircraft show shredded and twisted metal around the engine inlet.

One fatality as a result of the emergency landing has been reported by the National Transportation Safety Board.

BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/oDkSnO3wqM pic.twitter.com/hVSHF7DaVk — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2018

Frightening video shows passengers wearing oxygen masks as Southwest jet prepares to make emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/hpUZKZMpzL pic.twitter.com/q43jNwd4DH — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

