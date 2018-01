08/15/2010 - Paul McCartney - Paul McCartney in Concert at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia on August 15, 2010 - Wachovia Center - Philadelphia, PA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Landscape - - Photo Credit: Joseph Roberts / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Landscape

Paul McCartney hit the stage with members of the band ‘Muse’ and did a cover of The Beatles hit “Helter Skelter.” Muse Frontman Matt Bellamy reformed the group Dr Pepper’s Jaded Hearts Club Band last night, and invited McCartney on stage for the special performance. If you didn’t get to see the performance in person don’t worry Bellamy posted some of the performance on Instagram with the caption, “Just did Macca with Macca #walkinglegend”

