Paul McCartney ‘putting the finishing touches’ on new album

Sir Paul McCartney says he’s putting the “finishing touches” on his new studio album.

Last March, the former Beatle said he was working with Adele and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin on the record.

This will be McCartney’s first solo release since 2013’s New.

What does it say about the creative mind of Paul McCartney that he continues to create new music even at this advanced stage in his career?

