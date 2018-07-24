Paul McCartney Recreates His Famous Street Crossing!

Well that was pretty cool…and quick!

One of the most famous images of THE BEATLES is the cover of the “Abbey Road” album, with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr crossing the street that the album and the Beatles’ famous recording studio are named for.

It’s the only Beatles cover to not feature their name OR the album title.

Well, just the other day – 49 years later – Paul crossed Abbey Road again, and his daughter Mary filmed it. On the actual cover, Paul is BAREFOOT . . . but this time he was wearing SANDALS.