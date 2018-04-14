Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt Sign Deals for Mad About You Revival

Everything old is new again. Especially when it comes to TV and movie reboots of 1990s originals.

With all the praise for the reboot of “Roseanne”, “Mad About You” will be returning to screens soon.

EW reports that both Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt have signed on board as well as co-creator Danny Jacobson.

“Mad About You”, which ran on NBC from 1993 to 1999, will be updated to present day and pick up with Paul and Jamie as their 17-year-old daughter is accepted to college.

Are these 1990s revivals just money grabs? Would you be interested in seeing other shows from that era brought back? Which ones?