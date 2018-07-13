Paul Simon Is Releasing a New Album

The end is near as it relates to the touring life of the legendary Paul Simon. Still, he has another studio album coming out.

Simon’s releasing his 14th studio album In the Blue Light on September 7th. The 10-track project will cruise fans through new renditions of Simon’s old favorites.

The new studio album is produced by Simon and Roy Halee and will feature a cast of acclaimed musicians alongside Simon. Wynton Marsalis, Bill Frisell and others collaborated with Simon for the album.

“This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around,” Simon said in a release.