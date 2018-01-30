Paul Simon’s ‘Farewell Performance’ to be in London?

Paul Simon’s performance at the British Summer Time 2018 Festival is being billed as The Farewell Performance.

Simon will be joined by James Taylor and his All Star band plus Bonnie Raitt. The concert will be at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday July 15th.

There has been no further word on the “Farewell Performance.” Does this mean farewell to the U.K. or farewell overall? Wouldn’t it make sense for Simon to do a show in the U.S. if he’s done for good?