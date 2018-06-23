Paul Simon’s ‘What Not to Bring’ List for Farewell Concert Is Astonishingly Thorough

It looks like if you’re planning on attending Paul Simon’s farewell concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, leave the hula hoops and selfie sticks at home.

In light of recent events, venue security and promoters for the concert have given concertgoers a very long and thorough list of “what not to bring”.

Some of the more interesting items, especially when you take into consideration your typical Paul Simon fan, we’re wondering exactly where you would even find it.

Chairs of any kind are prohibited, let us remind you the concert will be at a park. Fake IDs, Kites, Stickers, Stuffed Animals and Totems (where do you even find these?) also on the list were hammocks and water guns.

Are the prohibited items taking safety too far?