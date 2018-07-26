PBC Elected Official to Resign After Calling a War Veteran and Trump Supporter a Traitor on Facebook

A Facebook exchange between veteran and a Palm Beach County elected official is shocking.

Pat Edmonson, the vice chair of the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District is resigning after she apparently called James Plowman, a 30 year war veteran with four tours overseas a traitor several times over his support for President Donald Trump.

One post under her name states, “do your dead brothers ever visit your dreams and ask you why you’ve turned your back on them?”

Another says “do you smell the rotting flesh of those you’ve betrayed.” Fellow board member Rob Long called for her resignation

#BREAKING The husband of Pat Edmonson, the elected Vice Chair of the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District tells @CBS12 that his wife will resign from the board within the next 24 to 48 hours following several inflammatory comments she made to a veteran on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/ftCrqXdkZ2 — Michael Buczyner (@MichaelBCBS12) July 25, 2018

Edmonson’s husband said his wife will resign from the board in the next 24 to 48 hours and has called to apologize to Plowman.

