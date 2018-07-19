PBC School District Approves Property Tax Hike Referendum

The Palm Beach County School District approved the $800 million proposed property tax hike referendum Wednesday night.

The proposal will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Palm Beach County schools approve property tax hike referendum in effort to fund new security measures https://t.co/idVoHUiKwp @AndrewLofholm pic.twitter.com/YianB8j89x — WPTV (@WPTV) July 19, 2018

If voters say yes, Palm Beach County residents will see an increase in their taxes meaning $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property.

The money would be allocated to Palm Beach County public schools to improve school safety.

Hanging over Wednesday’s night’s decision was the potential for a charter school to sue since they are not included in the referendum.

“You are knowingly discriminating against charter school students just because they are attending a public school of choice,” said Linda Terranova, founder of the Western Academy Charter School.

If voters approved the 1 percent increase, a home worth $250,000, with no exemptions, would cost an extra $250 per year.

This tax would generate about $200 million. The previous property tax used for schools raised $50 million.

