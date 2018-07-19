PBC School District Approves Property Tax Hike Referendum
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The Palm Beach County School District approved the $800 million proposed property tax hike referendum Wednesday night.
The proposal will be on the Nov. 6 ballot.

If voters say yes, Palm Beach County residents will see an increase in their taxes meaning $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property.
The money would be allocated to Palm Beach County public schools to improve school safety.

Hanging over Wednesday’s night’s decision was the potential for a charter school to sue since they are not included in the referendum.

“You are knowingly discriminating against charter school students just because they are attending a public school of choice,” said Linda Terranova, founder of the Western Academy Charter School.

If voters approved the 1 percent increase, a home worth $250,000, with no exemptions, would cost an extra $250 per year.

This tax would generate about $200 million. The previous property tax used for schools raised $50 million.

The post PBC School District Approves Property Tax Hike Referendum appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Passengers on Florida Flight Give Cash to Teacher for Needy Students Governor Scott Chimes in on Trump-Putin During Local Stop; Trump Reverses Course New “Time” Magazine Cover “Prump” Blueprints Soon Available on Internet to Print 3D Guns The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/19/18 Governor Scott Chimes in on Trump-Putin During South Florida Stop
Comments