PBG man arrested after threatening to shoot up JFK Medical Center, police say

Craig Grear, 61, is accused of threatening to shoot up JFK North Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the arrest report, Grear’s wife called his doctor last Thursday to report that Grear had a shotgun and threatened to shoot people at JFK.

Additionally, she told her doctor that he accidentally discharged the shotgun in the home as he was loading it.

Shortly after, police arrested Grear on a charge of intimidation-write or send threat to kill or injure.

Thursday, he appeared in court where authorities testified that they found a shotgun at the scene, he was a patient at JFK and a former employee and that he admitted to a plan to shoot up the hospital and target two employees.

The judge ordered Grear held without bond and he must have no contact with the two targets.

He’s being held for threats to conduct a mass shooting.

