Palm Beach Gardens police have issued an “all clear” after a bomb threat was called in at a local doctor’s office.

All lock downs have been lifted.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department says someone called about an explosive device at a medical office on Burns Road.

At this time, no suspicious device has been found.

Bomb threat called into a Palm Beach Gardens medical office https://t.co/S1xdtAqLwO pic.twitter.com/dQ8aCnydif — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) July 23, 2018

Currently investigating a phoned-in threat of an explosive device in the 3385-block of Burns Road. St. Mark’s School is on temporary lockdown while investigation is being conducted. Please avoid the area at this time. — Palm Bch Gdns Police (@PBGPD) July 23, 2018

St. Marks School was on lock down which has been lifted.

The post PBG Police Issue All Clear after Bomb Threat appeared first on 850 WFTL.