PBG Police Issue All Clear after Bomb Threat
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

Palm Beach Gardens police have issued an “all clear” after a bomb threat was called in at a local doctor’s office.
All lock downs have been lifted.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department says someone called about an explosive device at a medical office on Burns Road.
At this time, no suspicious device has been found.

St. Marks School was on lock down which has been lifted.

The post PBG Police Issue All Clear after Bomb Threat appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Multiple Vehicle Rollover after Boca Police Chase Armed Robbers VIDEO: Florida Sheriff Says No Charges in Deadly “Stand your Ground” Shooting One Person Injured in Building Collapse on Miami Beach Chef Paula Deen’s Husband Wins Hemingway Look-alike Contest in Key West Trump Tweets Explosive Threat to Iran Trump Approval Rating Among GOP at Highest Level of Presidency
Comments