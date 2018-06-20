PBSO Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package on Lake Worth Bridge

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found on the Lake Worth Bridge.

East and westbound lanes of the bridge are closed at this time.

We are investigating a suspicious package on the Lake Worth bridge. E.O.D. has been called out. East and Westbound traffic are closed on the bridge at this time. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/tRJxXAkNWj — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 20, 2018

Drivers should use Ocean Ave Bridge in Lantana, or Southern Blvd. Bridge in West Palm Beach as alternatives.

