PBSO Bomb Squad Investigating Suspicious Package on Lake Worth Bridge
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is investigating a suspicious package found on the Lake Worth Bridge.

East and westbound lanes of the bridge are closed at this time.

Drivers should use Ocean Ave Bridge in Lantana, or Southern Blvd. Bridge in West Palm Beach as alternatives.

